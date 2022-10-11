Save 40% on Chromecast with Google TV, the best video streamer there is

While reducing the price of its own Fire TV Stick 4K to £30 (opens in new tab), Amazon has also used its Prime Early Access sale to slash the competing Google Chromecast with Google TV to £35 (opens in new tab).

This latest Google streamer is a current What Hi-Fi? Awards winner and our favourite in the video streamer market, so this 40 per cent saving is not to be sniffed at. In fact, we think this deal is so good that we have included it in our regularly updated Amazon Prime Early Access Sale roundup of the best tech deals available.

If you need a streaming dongle to smarten up your telly, the Chromecast with Google TV is very much worth considering.

Google's Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, plus Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

We gave this streamer five stars in our Google Chromecast with Google TV review, praising its excellent HDR picture, all-important Dolby Atmos and Vision support, and vast video app compatibility. Every streamer these days offers access to the main apps like Netflix or Prime Video, but Chromecast goes above and beyond with an app library of over 6,500 apps to download and use.

It’s every bit as good as the excellent Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for picture and sound performance and even better when it comes to the fabulous Google TV UI and recommendations engine.

If you find yourself more in the Google camp over Roku or Amazon, Chromecast with Google TV will be a great fit.

