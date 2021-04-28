Samsung's latest Galaxy Book laptops deliver OLED, HDR and Dolby Atmos

Samsung has expanded its Galaxy family with four new Galaxy Book "mobile PCs", each of which can be used in laptop or tablet form.

The new Galaxy Books - the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro (pictured, top) and Galaxy Book Pro 360 - aim to be as powerful as a laptop but as portable as a tablet, and with the promise of an all-day battery. Prices start from £699, rising to £1499 (full details below).

Samsung wants these Galaxy Books to be the obvious choice for the millions of people who already own Galaxy devices, whether that be the Galaxy S21 phone or the Galaxy Buds earphones, promising a seamless cross-device experience.

Samsung Galaxy Book (Image credit: Samsung)

But there are reasons to consider them whether you're part of the Galaxy family already: all three Galaxy Books feature Dolby Atmos support, while the Pro and Pro 360 also have VESA-certified DisplayHDR 500 screens, which bodes well for picture performance.

While the Galaxy Book (pictured, above) makes do with a full HD LCD screen, you can jump to a full HD AMOLED with the Galaxy Book Pro or a full HD Super AMOLED on the Pro 360.

Inside are the 11th-gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris X garphics, plus USB-C and HDMI connections, and a microSD card slot. An upgraded S Pen stylus, as seen on the Galaxy Note phones, is also included on the Galaxy Book Pro 360 (pictured, below), though there's no storage integrated inside the laptop, which seems a shame.

Only the Pro 360 includes 5G connectivity, with the Pro settling for LTE. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 are across all three models. All the Galaxy Books use the Windows 10 Home/Pro OS, so expect all the associated Microsoft features including Link to Windows/Microsoft Your Phone mobile connectivity. In fact, Samsung is promising seamless Android and Windows compatibility for something of a world first.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Image credit: Samsung)

The real draw is the form factor, with the most compact model (the 13-inch Galaxy Book Pro) coming in at just 11.2mm - "thin like a phone" - and weighing just 870g. And of course you can fold the laptop on itself for a flat tablet experience or to use as a second screen.

The Pro and Pro 360 are also available in a 15.6-inch screen size, while the Galaxy Book is limited to a 15.6-inch display model.

There's Samsung's finger print authentication on each of the laptop-tablet combos, plus support for USB-C 65-watt fast charging.

Built from aluminium, the Galaxy Books continue the 'Mystic' colour palette of Samsung's Galaxy phones, with a choice of mystic navy, silver, blue, pink gold and bronze.

Also launching are a range of accessories, including a neoprene pouch with pen holder (£24.99), a Galaxy Book Leather Sleeve (from £149.99), the Smart Keyboard Trio 500 (£39.99) and the Bluetooth Mouse Slim (£52.99).

Can it beat the best tablets and the best laptops? That remains to be seen.

If you're already smitten you can pre-order now and you'll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds.

On sale from 14th May, full price details are as follows:



Samsung Galaxy Book

• 15.6" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/ 256GB RAM – RRP £699

• 15.6" LTE (i5) 8GB/ 256GB RAM – RRP £799

• 15.6" Wi-Fi (i7) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP 899

• 15.6" LTE (i7) 16GB/512GB RAM – RRP £1,099

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

• 13.3" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP £1099

• 13.3" LTE (i5) 8GB/256GB RAM – RRP £1099

• 15.6" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP £1199

• 15.6" Wi-Fi (i7) 16GB/512GB RAM – RRP £1499

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360

• 13.3" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP £1199

• 15.6" Wi-Fi (i5) 8GB/512GB RAM – RRP £1249

• 15.6" Wi-Fi (i7) 16GB/512GB RAM – RRP £1499