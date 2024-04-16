Samsung unveils an enormous 98-inch entry-level 4K TV

The DU9000, another huge 98-inch 4K TV, has joined Samsung's 2024 lineup as a more affordable alternative to the QN90D.

We expect the newly announced model to be quite the step-down but if size is your priority, rather than absolute quality, then the DU could be worth considering, especially given the gulf in price.

The QN90D costs $14,999 while the DU9000 is priced at $3999 in the US, though there hasn’t been any word on pricing or availability in other regions yet.

The DU9000 becomes the top model in the Crystal UHD TV range, which uses LED-backlit LCD panels, whereas the QN90D uses Mini LEDs, which offer more local dimming zones to increase contrast or brightness. And as the QN90D is a QLED model, it also uses quantum dots to expand the range of possible colours further.

The DU lineup replaces the CU series, which has had mixed fortunes with us. We gave the 55-inch version of the CU8000 a four-star review, however, the 43-inch version disappointed and only scored two out of five. We have not tested any of the DU range yet, so we are interested to see how the new models compare.

To help compensate for such a large panel, the DU9000 uses Supersize Picture Enhancer, which is available on all of Samsung's 98-inch TVs. This feature is designed to optimise picture quality for a screen of this size, especially with upscaled media, apparently increasing sharpness and reducing pixel distortion. It’s also compatible with content in the HDR10+ high dynamic range format.

The new model will include three HDMI ports, all supporting several gaming features such as a 4K 120Hz refresh rate (a first for the ‘Crystal UHD’ range and not something you get from the DU8000 models) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) to reduce input lag. One HDMI port is designated for eARC connectivity with soundbars and other audio equipment. Rounding off the physical connections, the TV also offers Ethernet, optical, and two USB-A ports.

As with all Samsung smart devices, the DU9000 can be controlled via the SmartThings app, or if you prefer voice-controlled options, there's support for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. It also features Q-Symphony which allows you to synchronise your TV’s audio with compatible Samsung speakers or soundbars.

