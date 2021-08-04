Samsung TV deal offers savings on BritBox, YouTube Premium and more for new and existing owners

Samsung has launched ‘Smart Start’, a new promotion designed to encourage its customers to take full advantage of the services available on its latest TVs, by giving out exclusive free trials for selected premium apps.

The offer is available to UK owners of Samsung's 2020/2021 smart TV range and runs until 6th January 2022.

To take advantage of the promotion, you need to have purchased a Samsung TV between 30th June 2020 and 6th January 2022.

Smart Start will be an ongoing proposition with new platforms and offers being added throughout the year. The initial brand partners are Tidal, YouTube Premium, Rakuten TV, BritBox and Fiit.

The first deals up for grabs are as follows:

Tidal: four-month free subscription to Tidal Hi-Fi music streaming

YouTube Premium: three-month pass to YouTube's ad-free tier

Rakuten TV: five free UHD movie rentals

BritBox: three months of access to the UK TV and film streaming service

Fiit: three-month pass to the on-demand fitness class app

Unfortunately, most offers are only open to new subscribers, with only the Rakuten deal available to existing customers.

After registering a Samsung account on your TV you need to link it to the Samsung Promotion app found within the Editor’s Choice category of the Samsung TV app selection. Each available offer will be displayed, and clicking on 'Get it now' will let you view each app's unique voucher code. Terms and conditions are available on Samsung's website.

Sounds like a decent deal to us. Check out our pick of the best TV deals right now if this offer is tempting you into making that TV upgrade...

