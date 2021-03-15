Samsung The Serif QLED TV drops to its lowest price yet

The 55in Samsung The Serif lifestyle TV has been reduced by a staggering £300, bringing it down to its lowest ever price. The original cost of this stylish set was £1199, with most retailers currently stocking this QLED TV at £1099, but John Lewis is the place to grab it now at a bargain £899 while stocks last.

Samsung has the 43in model of The Serif listed at the same price which makes this biggest version at John Lewis, the 55in model, an absolute steal while the price remains this low.

Samsung The Serif QLED TV deal

55in QLED TV Samsung The Serif £1099 £899 at John Lewis

One from Samsung's lifestyle range of TVs, the 4K HDR The Serif is aimed to look beautiful when off as well as on. It's styled by noted interior designers Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, and features an I-shaped profile and freestanding stand.View Deal

So what's so special about The Serif? As you can see, it's no ordinary TV. It's part of Samsung's lifestyle range that also includes The Frame and its Sero vertical TV aimed at millennials.

The Serif is designed by interior designs Ronan & Erwan Bouroulle, and looks like a capital 'I' sat stop a pedestal-like stand. It also has an ambient mode that displays "decorative content from the Bouroulle palette", with two exclusive patterns. Which should certainly beat a blank screen.

But it's not just a looker. It boasts a 4K QLED screen with HDR tech for better contrast handling, and has Samsung's Bixby, Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants built in. NFC and Bluetooth technologies are on wireless duties, while Samsung's Quantum Processor continually optimises the picture and sound performance.

It's worth noting that we haven't reviewed this particular set. But Samsung's QLED TVs do review very well – its first Neo QLED set recently earned five stars. Don't expect this 2020 model to match that. Instead, what you're getting here is a unique aesthetic solution at a very competitive price.

