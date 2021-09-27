Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra render shows an odd-shaped camera bump

The Samsung Galaxy S22 may not be due until 2022 but that doesn't stop the rumour mill. The latest leak? A set of renders (via Digit) that show a very odd-shaped camera bump...

They concern the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the higher-end variant of Samsung's flagship smartphone. And they show the device with a P-shaped camera bump, housing the sensors. (It's basically the S21 Ultra's with the corner shorn off.)

There's no word on what kind of imaging prowess this thing will pack, but expect it to be impressive – the S21 Ultra managed a 108-megapixel wide-angle sensor, two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor.

It also has a hole punch selfie camera, much like its predecessor.

Away from the cameras, the Galaxy S22 also looks set to borrow some design touches from the Galaxy Note range. Samsung didn't launch a Note 21 this year, instead lending its features to other devices – the S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3 support the S Pen stylus, while the S22 Ultra looks to have a dedicated slot for the stylus.

OnLeaks – who collaborated with Digit on the renders – has a good track record of accurate leaks, but we should still take these with caution. Plenty of reliable sources got the iPhone 13's details wrong ahead of launch, so as ever, we won't know for sure until it's official.

One thing we do know – we'll see plenty more rumours and leaks before the Galaxy S22's launch early next year. We'll bring you all the news worth knowing as we get it.

