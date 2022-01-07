Samsung Galaxy S22 models shown side by side in video leak

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is due to touch down soon and, thanks to some recent leaks, we now know a fair bit more about the device.

First, 9to5Google has reported on a video that shows every model in the line-up side by side. (The video was posted by the Unbox Therapy YouTube channel, but has since been pulled, which is a bit mysterious.) From the above screenshot, you can see how much smaller the standard S22 could be than the rest of the range – it's reportedly 6 inches in size, compared to 6.2 inches for the regular S21.

The S22 is thought to be around a full inch smaller than the S22+ and Ultra variants.

The image also shows the S22 Ultra, which, with its squared-off corners, resembles the currently discontinued Galaxy Note range.

One Twitter user has also shared what he claims is the S22's spec sheet (via GSMArena). It reports that the S22 Ultra will feature a Super Clear lens on its 108-megapixel main camera.

The new lens should reduce glare and reflections while also providing more image detail. The sheet also confirms other specs which had already leaked (you can read all the Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks here).

The S22 family is expected to launch later this month or perhaps in February, and it's sure to be one of the biggest smartphone launches of the year.

