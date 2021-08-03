Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds revealed in new leaks

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked launch event isn't until 11th August but a fresh leak appears to have revealed (almost) all of the company's new products, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone and Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

Twitter user @SnoopyTech posted official-looking renders of the rumoured Galaxy Buds 2 in multiple colours (black, white, yellow, purple and green). The assumed replacements for the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ are tipped for active noise-cancelling and IPX7 water-resistance. Pricing is said to be around £150 ($150, AU$300).

We were also treated to high-quality images of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in silver, green and black. Interestingly the images seem to confirm that the handset will feature the world's first under-display selfie camera, which can be hidden away when not in use.

Last but not least, the leaker dug up images of the Z Flip 3 handset in purple, green, black and gold. Snazzy. The clamshell-style device is tipped for a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz support. Unlike the 7.55-inch Fold 3, the Flip 3 is not expected to come with S Pen support.

End of story? Not quite. A short time later, well-known leaker Evan Blass added insult to injury by sharing what he claims is the European pricing for Samsung's upcoming foldable phones.

The standard Z Fold 3 with 256GB storage is believed to start at €1899 (around £1600, $2300, AU$3000), while the 512GB storage version is €1999. The clamshell-style Z Flip3 with 128GB is expected to start at €1,099 (around £1000, $1300, AU$1800), and the 256GB model for €1149. That matches up nicely with the rumour that Samsung is readying a 'budget' foldable phone priced at £999.

Want to see if the leaks are confirmed at the official launch event? Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked will be broadcast live on the official Samsung website at 3pm BST / 10am ET / midnight AEST on 11th August.

MORE:

Everything we know so far about the Galaxy Buds 2

Can't wait? Save big with the best wireless earbuds deals

And here's our guide to the best smartphones