Samsung Black Friday deals go live: save on Galaxy S20, tablets, wireless earbuds

The official Black Friday date may be next week but of course a lot of the deals are starting to go live already. And that includes these early Samsung Black Friday deals.

If you're in the market for a Galaxy S20 phone, a Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds or a Galaxy Tab tablet, now might be the time – there are some big savings.

Samsung Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S20: save up to £420 at Samsung

The five-star Galaxy 20 impressed us away with its 120Hz display and superb 5G connectivity. You can save £420 on the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition, £250 on the Galaxy S20 5G, £100 on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and £100 on the Galaxy S20 FE 4G. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live £179 £159 (save £20)

Samsung's most ambitious wireless earbuds to date impressed us with their comfortable, clever design, good bass and clear treble. Now you can save £20 in the Samsung Black Friday sale.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e £379 £319 (save £60)

This looks like one of the better Android tablet options around, with slim, light design, a 10.5in Super AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a claimed 14.5-hour battery life with fast charging support, and AKG sound with Dolby Atmos integration.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 £419 £377 (save £42)

If you’re looking for the best smartwatch to pair with an Android phone, this might just be it - and if you own an iPhone, this may even beat the Apple Watch if you’re looking for a circular device rather than Apple’s trademark squared design. A range of new fitness features have made this model even better.View Deal

The Black Friday Samsung deals are set to run from 18th November for two full weeks, including some extra deals set to arrive over the main Black Friday weekend.

You can browse all the existing Samsung deals, and keep an eye on those popping up over the coming days, over at the Samsung website.

We'll be keeping on top of all the Black Friday deals and rounding up our favourites over the coming days.

Samsung TV deals

What about Samsung TVs, we hear you ask. Well, we've found plenty of great early Black Friday deals on those too.

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £349 at John Lewis

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. View Deal

Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £499 at John Lewis

Simply put, thanks to the massive, early discount, this new Samsung is the best TV you can buy for £500. An accomplished all-round picture performance, surprisingly solid sound, and an operating system that’s both great to use and packed with streaming apps.View Deal

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K TV £699 £499 at Peter Tyson

The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £599, and is now available for just £499. A 4K TV this size and this good for under £500? It's almost too good to be true. Grab one while you can.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90T QLED TV £1599 £1199 at Richer Sounds

The Q90T offers Samsung's flagship 4K performance for 2020 and is, predictably, rather excellent. It's brilliantly bright, vibrant and punchy, is packed with features such as VRR and ALLM, and its operating system is second to none. View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £899 at Richer Sounds

This brand new model for 2020 has already dropped in price by £700! It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch so now looks like quite the savvy choice. It's a great option for gamers, too.View Deal