Roland’s first V-Moda wireless earbuds sport hexagonal designs with funky replaceable covers

Roland’s V-Moda brand has drawn the curtains on its first pairs of wireless earbuds – the Hexamove Lite and Pro – which stand out from the crowd thanks to their somewhat unusual hexagon-shaped design.

Both models feature 6mm drivers for “heart-pumping bass, vibrant mids, and pristine highs,” Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX support, and an 18-hour battery life (six hours in the buds, 12 from the charging case). There's no noise-cancelling onboard, but the Hexamove Lite and Pro do have a strong design USP...

The Pro comes with removable silver and bronze covers to spruce up the standard black or white body options, and both hexagonal models – which offer IPX5-rated water, dust and sweat resistance – can be kitted out with additional funky design covers. The Lite also comes in a red colour option, in addition to black and white.

The main difference between the two models is the extra fit options available on the Pro, which comes with six custom-fitting options, allowing users to mix and match in-ear fittings, fins and hooks. An additional neck strap is also thrown in with the Pro to offer peace of mind for particularly energetic runners, along with the option to customise the audio using the V-Moda app’s equaliser.

Available now, the Hexamove Lite costs $129.99 and the Pro variant is $169.99.

