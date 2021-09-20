Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, promises 30% faster streaming

Roku has unveiled the Streaming Stick 4K, its fastest, most powerful video streaming stick to date, along with Roku OS 10.5.

Powered by a new quad-core processor that promises up to 30 per cent faster streaming than its predecessor, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Streaming 4K content should be faster too, thanks to a redesigned long-range wireless receiver that reportedly delivers double the wi-fi speed. The end result should be faster loading content and snappier navigation during regular use.

Roku OS 10.5’s new features, meanwhile, include further support for Roku Voice across the OS, with the majority of apps including Netflix and Spotify now supporting voice controls. Users can also use their voice to enter tedious information like entering email addresses, passwords and pin numbers. There’s also a new Home tab in the Roku Mobile app which provides new content suggestions, along with a new ability to search for music and podcasts, supplied by launch partner Spotify.

Rokus OS will be rolling out to Roku devices globally over the coming weeks, while the new 4K Streaming Stick itself will be available for £49.99 in October, seemingly replacing the current and identically priced Streaming Stick+ that we called "an excellent all-rounder" in our review.

