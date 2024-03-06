Roberts Revival Petite 2 brings new features to its dinky, palm-sized radio

By Verity Burns
published

Woman holds orange Roberts Revival Petite 2
(Image credit: Roberts)

Roberts has announced the next generation of its pint-sized portable radio, aptly named the Revival Petite 2.

Serving up the same retro styling as its predecessor in the same grab-and-go design, the Revival Petite 2 now includes a telescopic antenna, for a more consistent radio signal, USB-C charging and new alarm clock functionality.

There are 20 presets for your favourite DAB, DAB+ and FM stations, alongside Bluetooth connectivity for streaming from your phone or tablet.

The built-in alarm function makes the Revival Petite 2 a great addition to your bedside table this time round too, with an improved OLED display that offers adjustable brightness to suit your room.

As for the sound, it squeezes in a 40mm driver with a passive radiator to help the low-end – we were suitably impressed by the sound of the original Petite back in 2021, so we're hopeful for more of the same here.

On a full charge, you’ll get 20 hours of music playback, plus there’s a headphone output for when you might need to listen privately too. Great for those night-time podcasts when your partner wants to get to sleep.

The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is available now in a choice of six colours, and costs £99.99. A seventh colourway, Pastel Cream, will be available from April.

