Roberts Revival Petite 2 brings new features to its dinky, palm-sized radio

Roberts has announced the next generation of its pint-sized portable radio, aptly named the Revival Petite 2.

Serving up the same retro styling as its predecessor in the same grab-and-go design, the Revival Petite 2 now includes a telescopic antenna, for a more consistent radio signal, USB-C charging and new alarm clock functionality.

There are 20 presets for your favourite DAB, DAB+ and FM stations, alongside Bluetooth connectivity for streaming from your phone or tablet.

The built-in alarm function makes the Revival Petite 2 a great addition to your bedside table this time round too, with an improved OLED display that offers adjustable brightness to suit your room.

As for the sound, it squeezes in a 40mm driver with a passive radiator to help the low-end – we were suitably impressed by the sound of the original Petite back in 2021, so we're hopeful for more of the same here.

On a full charge, you’ll get 20 hours of music playback, plus there’s a headphone output for when you might need to listen privately too. Great for those night-time podcasts when your partner wants to get to sleep.

The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is available now in a choice of six colours, and costs £99.99. A seventh colourway, Pastel Cream, will be available from April.

MORE:

Read our five-star review of the original Roberts Revival Petite

These are the best DAB radios you can buy right now

Looking for something bigger? Check out our Ruark Audio R2 Mk4 review