Fifteen lucky readers won an invite to our special Reader Event at Dolby Labs in London on Tuesday night. They'd won the chance to see and hear Dolby Atmos in action after entering a special competition here on whathifi.com.
As well as the chance to experience Dolby's private cinema at its Soho HQ, and a tour of its other facilities, they also got to see several hi-fi and home cinema systems made up from our 2013 Award winners (see below) and to meet members of the editorial team.
Stereo system 1
iPad 4 streaming via Bluetooth
NAD D 3020 digital amp/DAC
Q Acoustics 2050i speakers
AudioQuest FLX-SLiP14/4 cable
Stereo system 2
Naim CD5Si CD player
Arcam A19 hi-fi amp
Tannoy DC6 T SE speakers
AV system
Panasonic TX-P50GT60 TV
Sony BDP-S790 Blu-ray player
Sony STR-DN1040 AV amp
Dali Zensor 1 5.1speaker package
Drinks and nibbles were provided, and a good time was had by all. We made a short video of the evening, so thought we'd share it with you. Many thanks to James, Abigail and JJ at Dolby for making the evening possible.
By Andy Clough
MORE: Find out all about Dolby Atmos
MORE: See all our 2013 Award winners
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter