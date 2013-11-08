Fifteen lucky readers won an invite to our special Reader Event at Dolby Labs in London on Tuesday night. They'd won the chance to see and hear Dolby Atmos in action after entering a special competition here on whathifi.com.

As well as the chance to experience Dolby's private cinema at its Soho HQ, and a tour of its other facilities, they also got to see several hi-fi and home cinema systems made up from our 2013 Award winners (see below) and to meet members of the editorial team.

Stereo system 1

iPad 4 streaming via Bluetooth

NAD D 3020 digital amp/DAC

Q Acoustics 2050i speakers

AudioQuest FLX-SLiP14/4 cable

Stereo system 2

Naim CD5Si CD player

Arcam A19 hi-fi amp

Tannoy DC6 T SE speakers

AV system

Panasonic TX-P50GT60 TV

Sony BDP-S790 Blu-ray player

Sony STR-DN1040 AV amp

Dali Zensor 1 5.1speaker package

Drinks and nibbles were provided, and a good time was had by all. We made a short video of the evening, so thought we'd share it with you. Many thanks to James, Abigail and JJ at Dolby for making the evening possible.

By Andy Clough

