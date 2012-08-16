Rdio now has 18 million tracks in its music library after striking a deal with CD Baby and Tunecore, the largest aggregators of independent music.

The catalogue is now similar to Spotify's in terms of the number of tracks, Spotify telling us last month that its library stood at around 18 million tracks, though it claims to be adding 20,000 tracks a day.

Watch our video review of the Rdio app

"We are excited to partner with TuneCore and CD Baby, two of the best distribution tools out there for independent artists" said Drew Larner, CEO of Rdio. "Independent music is a vital part of Rdio’s catalogue. We're glad to support hundreds of thousands of self-released artists by connecting their work to new music fans from all over the world.”

