Quick! Grab this best-ever deal on Bose's flagship noise-cancelling headphones before it disappears

We'd been patiently waiting for Bose's flagship noise-cancelling headphones to drop under £300 for most of 2024, and that time finally arrived during the Black Friday sales. We thought they'd spring back up to their standard RRP as soon as the clock struck midnight and drew Cyber Monday to a close, yet they're still down at their lowest-ever price of £299 at Amazon and John Lewis.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones we've tested in the past year or so and earned a glowing, five-star review when they passed through our test rooms. We recommend them wholeheartedly and urge you to grab a pair (if you want new cans) before time runs out.

Lowest price ever! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones were £450 now £299 at Amazon (save £151)

It's easy to see why Bose's flagship QuietComfort Ultra Headphones earned five stars during testing. The heavyweight cans offer exceptional noise-cancelling alongside a rich, involving sound and a very healthy feature set with spatial audio support. Oh, and did we mention that they (in a black finish) are still available at their lowest price ever?

Five stars Deal also at John Lewis

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are a fine showcase of Bose's sound quality and noise-cancelling tech. Sonically, they're the finest over-ears the esteemed brand has made in a long while, sounding powerful and refined and full of rhythmic drive. In our review, we said: "Their enthusiasm crosses over to every genre of music as their precise, punchy delivery is mirrored by your feet tapping away in agreement."

When you add their class-leading noise-cancelling to the equation (yes, we still think it's better than the ANC in Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5 over-ears) you have a fantastic pair of over-ears that will block out the drone of daily life so you can just concentrate on enjoying your music. The ANC is fully customisable too, so you can have different intensity levels depending on how much outside noise you want to let in.

Add to the features list a rather nifty on-ear slider for controlling volume, 24 hours of potential battery life and aptX Adaptive codec support and you're looking at an impressive pair of classy cans. Comfort levels are great and there's good clamping force so the headphones won't slide around while they're on your head.

Oh, and if you travel a lot, don't worry – the Ultra Headphones fold up neatly and easily and, crucially, they're comfy and easygoing for long periods of wear. Interested? Grab them at Amazon or John Lewis before it's too late now.

