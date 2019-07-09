Trending

Queen top the Official Top 40 best-selling vinyl for 2019

Billie Eilish’s debut studio album is the top new release

(Image credit: Official Charts Company)

Vinyl sales in the UK have once again been dominated by classic albums and re-issues, according to the Official Charts Company’s records for January through to June, with Queen’s Greatest Hits topping the list.

That securing of top spot is likely largely to be down to the release of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and the soundtrack to that film drops in at number 10 with the band's second best-of album also in at 29.

There should be little surprise at which are the other classic albums littering the list, with Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours (4), Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon (6), Nevermind by Nirvana (11) and Oasis’s (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (13) consistently featuring in these kinds of charts. The 40th anniversary edition of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures, meanwhile, has been the third best-selling LP of the first half of this year.

Billie Eilish’s debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is the highest new record at number two – despite only having been released at the end of March – but is joined by only two more 2019 releases in the top ten: Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (5) and Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt.1 by Foals (9).

Liam Gallagher’s Shockwave has shifted most vinyl singles so far this year, followed by New Order’s Ceremony – one of three featured re-presses by the band; Temptation (12) and Everything’s Gone Green (15) are the others – and David Bowie’s Boys Keep Swinging.

See below to find the full list of Official Top 40 best-selling vinyl albums of 2019 so far.

  1. Queen Greatest Hits Amazon
  2. Billie Eilish When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Amazon
  3. Joy Division Unknown Pleasures Amazon
  4. Fleetwood Mac Rumours Amazon
  5. Lewis Capaldi Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent Amazon
  6. Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon Amazon
  7. David Bowie Legacy Amazon
  8. Motion Picture Soundtrack The Greatest Showman Amazon
  9. Foals Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Pt.1 Amazon
  10. Queen Bohemian Rhapsody OST Amazon
  11. Nirvana Nevermind Amazon
  12. Bruce Springsteen Western Stars Amazon
  13. Oasis (What's The Story) Morning Glory? Amazon
  14. Amy Winehouse Back To Black Amazon
  15. The Specials Encore Amazon
  16. Billie Eilish Don't Smile At Me Amazon
  17. Catfish & The Bottlemen The Balance Amazon
  18. Original Soundtrack Guardians Of The Galaxy – Awesome Mix 1 Amazon
  19. Bring Me The Horizon Amo Amazon
  20. George Ezra Staying At Tamara's Amazon
  21. Bob Marley & The Wailers Legend Amazon
  22. Fontaines D.C. Dogrel Amazon
  23. Madonna Madame X Amazon
  24. The National I Am Easy To Find Amazon
  25. The Stone Roses The Stone Roses Amazon
  26. Pink Floyd The Division Bell Amazon
  27. The Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band Amazon
  28. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes End Of Suffering Amazon
  29. Queen Greatest Hits II Amazon
  30. Ian Brown Ripples Amazon
  31. Jeff Wayne The War Of The Worlds Amazon
  32. Nirvana Unplugged In New York Amazon
  33. Vampire Weekend Father Of The Bride Amazon
  34. Sleaford Mods Eton Alive Amazon
  35. ABBA Gold Amazon
  36. Arctic Monkeys AM Amazon
  37. Gerry Cinnamon Erratic Cinematic Amazon
  38. Kate Bush Hounds Of Love Amazon
  39. Oasis Definitely Maybe Amazon
  40. The Beatles The Beatles Amazon