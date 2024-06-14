Pure’s teeny-but-tough Bluetooth speaker wants to soundtrack your summer

Pure has revealed a new portable Bluetooth speaker-cum-DAB+/FM radio and, if the weather picks up, it could be the perfect portable summer companion.

The compact new Woodland Mini follows in the footsteps of last year's standard Woodland speaker, albeit with a smaller form factor and a slimmer price tag.

Like its larger sibling, the versatile little unit offers both wireless connectivity via Bluetooth 5.3 alongside DAB+ and FM radio capabilities with up to 40 available presets. However you choose to listen, you should be able to do so without interruption thanks to the Woodland Mini's 14-hour battery life – that's more than the 12 hours offered by the five-star JBL Flip 6!

Battery life is nothing without proper audio, with Pure promising a "warm, joyful sound that enhances any experience" courtesy of the unit's 5W amplifier powering a 6.35cm driver, complimented by a racetrack passive radiator.

(Image credit: Pure)

Built for outdoor, on-the-go use, the Woodland Mini is designed to be slung into backpacks or beach bags and used as a companion to your summer adventures. That should be the case regardless of the weather, as the unit's impressive IP67 should ensure serious protection against dust and water ingress.

The Woodland Mini is also fitted with an extendable aerial and an LCD graphical display, while reinforced external bumpers add to its go-anywhere durability. Recessed buttons at the top of the unit let you play/pause your music, skip tracks or adjust the volume, while a provided USB-C port is on hand for mains charging.

The Pure Woodland Mini is available now in a choice of green or black colourways, with an RRP of £70 (further prices pending).

