Pure’s new rugged Bluetooth speaker with radio could be ideal for summer listening

Pure has launched a new rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker just in time for barbecue season this summer. The new Pure Woodland sports a rugged, portable design, solid battery life and even DAB+/FM radio capabilities to boot.

How does the new Pure Woodland plan to compete with the best Bluetooth speakers currently available from the likes of JBL, Dali and Tribit? That 14-hour battery life is a good start, and while it beats the JBL Flip 6 ’s lifespan of around 12 hours, it can’t match the Award-winning Charge 5 ’s whopping 20 hours of playtime.

Audio is obviously going to be a potential dealmaker or breaker, with the Pure’s 10-watt dual acoustic setup promising a “rich, warm sound that can be enjoyed effortlessly” wherever you go. That sound should come courtesy not only of your favourite streaming service via Bluetooth 5.1 but also via the Woodland’s DAB+/FM capabilities, a nod to the brand’s history of producing some excellent, and often Award-winning, radios.

(Image credit: Pure )

In terms of design, the Woodland’s portable form and carry handle should make it ideal for summer cookouts and festival excursions. It also comes with an IP67 waterproof rating, so you needn’t worry about damage from a particularly muddy evening at Glastonbury or your chosen festival.

The new Pure Woodland comes daubed in an appropriately outdoorsy green finish and is available now from the Pure website and John Lewis for £129 / €149.

