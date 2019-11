Pure is celebrating its tenth birthday by releasing a 'Union Jack' version of its Evoke Mio DAB/FM radio.

The special edition radio will be available through leading electrical retailers this month for £150. Just 500 will be produced, each with a numbered commemorative plaque.

"We are incredibly proud of the Evoke's success and proud to be flying the flag for British design and technology," says Colin Crawford, Pure's marketing director.

