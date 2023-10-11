Prime Day 2 isn't being kind to hi-fi – but two terrific Technics deals are the exceptions

Prime Day in October isn't being particularly kind to hi-fi. This doesn't surprise us, nor might it you, considering the Amazon sales event is historically much more focused on 'friendlier' consumer products like TVs, headphones, wireless speakers and soundbars where electronics deals are concerned. The best hi-fi deals during Prime Day sales are often found at other retailers, such as the £500-off five-star streamer offer at Peter Tyson and the clearance Bowers & Wilkins 600 Series speaker bargain this time round.

But Amazon is actually featuring (and pretty prominently, too) two Prime Day 2 hi-fi deals that have caught our eye, both offering 25 per cent off Technics gear.

The first is the Technics SA-C100 streaming system down to £640 (from £850); the second is the Technics SL-1000C turntable down to £715 (from £950).

We haven't reviewed either, but both are more affordable siblings of products that are not only tried-and-tested five-star performers but also current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. Of course, that isn't to say that the SA-C100 system and SL-1000C record player are necessarily class leaders at their respective price points too, but it's fair to say that their Premium Class family's success suggests they could be very decent indeed. Not least with those Prime Day 2 discounts...

Technics SA-C100 streaming system was £850 now £640 (save £210)

The model down from the Award-winning SA-C600, this streaming amplifier has a built-in CD player as well as support for Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music. There's an integrated phono stage for adding a deck (like the SL-100C!) too. Just add speakers and you're good to go.

Technics SL-100C turntable was £950 now £715 (save £235)

The plug 'n' play SL-100C is based on the Award-winning SL-1500C but forgoes the phono stage and is fitted with a different cartridge – Audio-Technica's VM95C. Now 25% off, this record player is worth a punt if you're looking for an entry-level deck from one of the most reputable brands in the business.

Technics scooped two 2022 What Hi-Fi? Awards for its £899 SA-C600 streaming amplifier and £1099 SL-1500C turntable. The latter even took home the most esteemed 'Product of the Year' gong in the hi-fi system category. So you could say the SA-C100 and SL-100C from Technics' same Premium Class product series come from a solid heritage.

The SA-C100 is a just-add-speakers system about as well-spec'd as they come, offering myriad streaming support, physical connections for hooking up a turntable, TV or other audio component, and – rare for such systems – an integrated CD drive. We can't vouch for its sound performance, which will likely be inferior to the SA-C600's due to a discrepancy in the units' internal components – this is a more affordable system, after all. But if it's tuned similarly you can expect an expressive, punchy and ultimately entertaining sound.

As for the SL-100C deck, it is a follow-up to the SL-1500C and therefore shares much of its DNA. It has the same iron-coreless direct-drive motor designed to avoid issues such as cogging and speed control, plus a version of the company’s long-running S-shaped aluminium tonearm. Technic’s in-house developments in platter design are carried over with a two-layer structure combining deadened rubber and aluminium, too, though the main differences lie in its lack of a phono stage and use of an Audio-Technica as opposed to an Ortofon cartridge.

So, two entry-level Technics components from heritage-rich families, now even more affordable thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Looks like a winner to us.

