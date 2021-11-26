Pick up an Award-winning Samsung TV for just £345 with this new Black Friday TV deal

While many Black Friday deals were live long before the day itself arrived, the Award-winning Samsung UE43AU7100 has just dropped to its lowest ever price, courtesy of the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The 43-inch Samsung AU7100 received a five-star rating and What Hi-Fi? Award at £449, so it's exceptionally good value at its new price of just £345.05 at Amazon.

Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 Samsung UE43AU7100 2021 43-inch TV £499 £345 at Amazon (save £154)

Simply put, this is the best 43-inch TV we've tested this year. It boasts a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun.

Most budget TVs have all of the subtlety and sophistication of a Steel Panther concert, but not the Samsung UE43AU7100. This is a TV that quietly goes about the business of producing really superb picture quality – and its app-packed operating system is a delight as well.

If you're looking for a TV with a next-gen design, this isn't it, although we do love the fact that the feet simply slot into place – no screws necessary. The Eden/Tizen user interface is far more exciting. It's identical to the one you get with Samsung's flagship QLEDs, so it's s delight to use and absolutely packed with apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and BBC iPlayer.

This isn't a QLED, of course, but an edge-lit LCD TV. It does still support HDR in the HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats. Around the back are three HDMI ports, all of which support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and one of which is eARC-compatible. Advanced gaming features such as 4K@120 and VRR are predictably not on the menu here, but the AU7100 is still a solid entry-level gaming TV thanks to its low input lag.

In terms of picture performance, the UE43AU7100 most impresses with the depth of its blacks, which lends everything a dramatic, cinematic quality. What's more, the impressively deep black tones are achieved with practically no interference from such common budget TV nasties as flickering brightness levels or areas of backlight clouding.

While the set isn’t bright enough to drive colours off the screen with particularly spectacular volumes, there's an overall good degree of contrast and colours boast a seriously impressive degree of subtlety and practically no banding.

The 43AU7100 isn’t as accomplished with its audio as it is with its pictures, but it still gets the job done without breaking that sense of consistency that makes it so engaging.

All told, this was an excellent TV at £449 so it's a serious bargain at the new price of £345.05.

