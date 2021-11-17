Philips OLEDs get £500 discount in Black Friday TV deal

Do not adjust your sets. Buy a new one instead – a brand new 55in or 65in Philips OLED TV in this Black Friday TV deal. You can now pick up the 2021 Philips OLED706 from just £999.

The OLED706 is the step-down OLED TV series from Philips this year, but don't let that put you off what looks like an excellent deal for a TV that will almost certainly come with the deepest of blacks and plenty of punch.

Best Black Friday TV deal

Philips 55OLED706 55in OLED TV £1399 Philips 55OLED706 55in OLED TV £1399 £999 at Richer Sounds

Not one we've tested but we'd expect a solid performance from this 2021 step-down OLED TV. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Also available in a 65in size for just £1299.

According to the spec sheet, the only real difference between the OLED706 and the Award-winning Philips OLED806 TVs is that the 706 has three-sided Ambilight instead of four. There's still the same 5th Gen P5 AI picture processor and full range of HDR support.

The 706 is all set for gamers, too, with two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support ALLM, VRR and 4K@120fps.

For apps, it's Android TV 10 in charge, and that means Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are all present in their full 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos glory. All the catch-up services are present and correct too. The only real absence of note is Now, and that won’t be a deal-breaker for many.

We've been very impressed by how well Philips's 2021 picture processing has squeezed sharper and more solid images out of the 806 than is available from competitor OLEDs, all of which use the same LG-made OLED panel. If these 706s can harness any of that, then you'll be looking at a cracker of a TV deal here.

