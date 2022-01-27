Philips launches wireless Fidelio AV range that marries Dolby Atmos with Ambilight

By published

The platform is based on proprietary DTS Play-Fi technology

Philips Fidelio B1
(Image credit: Philips)

Philips has announced a Fidelio range of home cinema products designed to wirelessly connect together in a versatile, flexible set-up. The platform on which this premium AV range will share common ground is based on proprietary DTS Play-Fi technology.

Philips has drawn the curtain on the first three products in the range, stating that there will also be more coming down the line. The new series starts with a Dolby Atmos soundbar, subwoofer and bookshelf speaker – all wireless and all available in the second half of this year.

The Fidelio FB1 (pictured top) is a 7.1.2 soundbar featuring 15 drivers (including front-, side- and Atmos upward-firing speakers) and packing 310 watts of power. For extra sonic grunt, owners can add the Fidelio FW1 subwoofer (below), complete with a down-firing 8-inch woofer and two side-mounted passive radiators.

Philips Fidelio W1

(Image credit: Philips)

Last but by no means least for surround sound fans is the compact, three-way FS1 speaker, which can be used either as a single unit, a stereo pair or as satellite speakers in a 7.1.4 surround sound system with the soundbar and subwoofer mentioned above. The trio (and ecosystem at large) has been designed for such a partnership, with the platform able to automatically detect when components are connected together and adjust performance accordingly.

Philips has also put its Ambilight spin on the set-up, with the FS1 housing LED lights that synchronise with connected Philips Ambilight TVs for an extended Ambilight experience.

Wireless home cinema, Dolby Atmos surround sound and Ambilight – sounds pretty cool to us. Let's just hope the price (tbc) is cool too when Philips reveals more about the system in September...

MORE:

The best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy

What is DTS Play-Fi?

Becky Roberts

Becky is Hi-Fi and Audio editor of What Hi-Fi?, and has been part of the team for almost eight years, with her current position preceded by roles as a staff writer and news editor. During that time she has been fortunate enough to travel the world to report on the biggest and most exciting brands in hi-fi and consumer tech (and has had the jetlag and hangovers to remember them by). In her spare time, Becky can often be found running, watching horror movies and hunting for gluten-free cake.