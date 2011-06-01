Philips has added two further models to its Fidelio range of iPhone/iPad/iPod speaker docks.

Both are variations of the existing DS9000 model, which remains on sale at £399.

It's joined by the smaller £299 DS9 (above) and the £399 DS9010 (below) which is the same design as the DS9000, but with an anodised brushed aluminium cabinet.

The curved DS9 has a cabinet made using a veneer lamination process normally used for making furniture. The process involves gluing together multiple layers of lacquered plywood and bending them into a specific shape.

It's this 'SoundCurve' shape that ensures all the cabinet's walls are curved, so freeing the dock of internal box resonance, creating a "more natural sound with less interference", says Philips.

The front of the DS9 is also curved to throw the stereo image over a wider soundstage.

Inside the dock are two pairs of 19mm tweeters and 8.9cm woofers, with each pair residing in their own dedicated three litre chamber with "perfectly tuned" bass pipes.

PureDigital processing technology takes a direct digital signal from your iPortable, ensuring the digital-to-analogue conversion is handled by the docks own high-quality DAC, rather than the one in the player.

As for the DS9010, it has four main drivers and two 2.5cm silk-dome tweeters, plus a pair of 10cm inverted woofers inside their own 3.4 litre chamber.

Philips says the Fidelio Primo DS9010 will be available in John Lewis stores nationwide from June.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook