Panasonic has launched its first 3D projector, the PT-AT5000E. It's the world's first full HD 3D LCD projector.

Due for launch in September it has a tentative retail price of around €3199, so looks set to sell for less than £3k.

The projector sports a gentle upgrade in terms of design, the chassis now having curved edges, and comes jam-packed with upgraded technology.

There's a new 200w red rich lamp, which aims to deliver a more dynamic, more colourful picture.

Brightness is given as 2000 lumens while Panasonic claims a contrast ratio of 300,000:1.

Internal cooling has also been improved, in so doing extending the life of the lamp - it should now be good for some 4000 hours of normal use (twice that of older models).

Panel Drive Technology

Panasonic's new 480Hz Panel Drive Technology hopes to deliver smooth, comfortable 3D viewing and eliminate crosstalk - the latter clearly being a main priority during Panasonic's development of this projector.

It will use Panasonic's existing active-shutter 3D glasses, the same as those used for a Panasonic 3D TV, which work over infrared – the sensor being housed to one side of the lens.

Panasonic says the 3D transmitter will work over a distance of up to 6m, though an external transmitter is also available to extend the range.

Three HDMI inputs, 2D-to-3D conversion and Viera Link compatibility are all on board, too.

3D Hollywood Laboratory

The PT-AT5000E projector was unveiled at the Panasonic Hollywood Laboratory in Los Angeles, a facility which has played a key part in the establishment of 3D Blu-ray standards.

Engineers at Panasonic's laboratory have in turn been heavily involved in the development of this projector, alongside directors, cinematographers and other industry professionals.

From the demonstrations we have seen today at the launch, we certainly can't wait to get it in for review.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook