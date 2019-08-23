Optoma adds music and video streaming apps to its UHL55 4K LED projector

Optoma's UHL55 4K projector, unveiled last year, has just got a lot smarter. It's already equipped with Alexa and Google voice control compatibility, but now owners can add a whole host of music and video streaming apps.

You can take your pick from YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, SoundCloud, TED, Amazon Prime, MyCanal, Hulu and more. In addition TapCast functionality allows wireless mirroring from a mobile device to share video and photos via the big screen.

These additions further improve the UHL55's already impressive spec sheet. It comes with HDR, HDCP 2.2, HDMI 2.0, Dolby 5.1 decoding, wi-fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and integrated speakers, all in one portable box.

The Optoma UHL55 typically sells for around £1300.

MORE

Read all Optoma reviews

Best Buy projectors

