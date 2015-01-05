Built from thick MDF, the CP-1050 features a die-cast aluminium quartz-lock-controlled platter in an effort to ensure "smooth, precise and stable rotation" when the turntable is being used.

Elsewhere, an aluminium S-shaped tonearm with detachable headshell and flexible counterweight system makes it compatible with a range of aftermarket cartridges between 5-10g in weight.

On the top left of the deck is a button that will let you switch between LPs and 45s, while an adaptor for 7in records is provided. The four anti-vibration feet are also height-adjustable.

Another feature of the CP-1050 is its ability to work with "almost any existing hi-fi system with phono equaliser built into the amplifier" – including Onkyo AV receivers from the TX-NR636 upwards.

The CP-1050 also comes with gold-plated L-R phono outputs, dedicated grounding-post to prevent hum, and an RCA cable. It is due to go on sale for £400 this month, with a moving magnet cartridge included.

