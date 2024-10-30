This Denon Dolby Atmos AVR comes from a five-star family and is back to its lowest price ever

Looking for a Dolby Atmos-ready AVR, but don’t fancy paying full price? Then we’d recommend you check out Peter Tyson’s latest early Black Friday deal on the Denon AVR-X1800H.

The deal is live on Peter Tyson now and lets VIP members buy the Denon AVR-X1800H for £399, a £50 saving on its price for non-members and an even healthier £300 discount on its full RRP.

Not a VIP? Don’t worry. All you have to do is sign up for a free Peter Tyson account and you’ll be granted access to the discount.



The discount returns the Denon AVR-X1800H to its best price yet, with it retailing for £449 until October this year. It then only briefly sold for £399 for a few days, before jumping back up in price at the start of the month.

The only minor downside is that we’re still yet to get the unit into our home cinema testing rooms. We’re happy flagging the deal to you still due to our incredibly positive experience, reviewing its step-up, big brother, the Denon AVR-X2800H.

The X1800H shares a lot of the same DNA as the Denon AVR-X2800H, which is a former What Hi-Fi? Awards Product of the Year winner, and was a staple sight in our best AVR buying for many months.

The unit supports 7.2 channel surround sound or 5.2.2 Dolby Atmos/DTS:X speaker setups and comes with a number of premium features.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Highlights include support for 8K via three compatible HDMI inputs plus key next gen gaming features. These include Variable Refresh Rate, Auto Low Latency Mode and 4K@120Hz – three key things you need to make the most of a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S games console.

Add to this network streaming up to 24-bit/192kHz via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Denon’s comprehensive HEOS multi-room platform and it becomes a very compelling package, especially at this price.

If you’re not completely sold on the current Denon deal, don’t worry. We’ve already seen numerous retailers start to push aggressive early Black Friday deals and are expecting this to continue throughout November.

Make sure to follow our best Black Friday deals guide for our team’s curated picks of the best home cinema savings to be had this year.

MORE:

Our picks of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

We rate the best surround sound systems money can buy

Our picks of the best projectors for movies