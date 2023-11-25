One of our favourite Black Friday deals is still live and remains a perfect way to resurrect your retro hi-fi

Despite fears stocks wouldn't last, one of the What Hi-Fi? team's favourite Black Friday hi-fi deals is still live, and still a great purchase for any buyer looking to give their old kit a new lease of life.

Specifically former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Bluesound Node has had £150 lopped off its price, marking the perfect time to upgrade your rack’s streaming powers.

The Black Friday deal is live now and lets you grab the Bluesound Node for £399, a hefty £150 discount on its regular £549 RRP on numerous stores.

Bluesound Node was £549, now £399 at Sevenoaks (save £150) The Bluesound Node is a fantastic value music stream that makes it quick and easy to upgrade your retro hi-fi. With this discount, we'd recommend any music fan looking to add streaming capabilities to their rack jump while stocks last. Also available at Richer Sounds and Amazon

The streamer was a repeat What Hi-Fi? Award winner until this year, when the stellar Cambridge Audio MXN10 dethroned it. But with stocks of the Cambridge running low, and this hefty discount we’re once again to recommend it again as an alternative option.

The item on offer is the third Node network streamer from Bluesound and based on our testing it makes a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to add streaming capabilities to your home hi-fi.

Running off the company’s BluOS this means it supports multiroom with compatible products from partners like Dali, and can quickly add Apple AirPlay 2 and aptX HD Bluetooth streaming support to any connect system.

Once online it supports 24-bit/192kHz streaming, making it a great option for subscribers to Tidal’s Hi-Fi tier or other hi-res streaming services.

This, plus its infectious sense of rhythm and dynamically expressive sound led our reviewers to conclude:

“While newer models have now arrived on the scene vying for its crown, at this money, the Bluesound Node (2021) remains one of the most capable and comprehensive ways of adding music streaming to your hi-fi system.”

