One of Denon’s affordable 8K Dolby Atmos AVRs just got a huge discount

Denon’s AVR-X1700H has had a massive 30 per cent slashed off its price at Peter Tyson, marking the perfect opportunity for you to upgrade your home cinema experience.

The X1700H was announced back in late 2021 as a more affordable addition to the company’s existing premium X-range of home cinema amps. The saving means you can grab the AVR for a modest £399, which is a cracking bargain.

Denon’s X1700H can provide seven channels of amplification at 145W per channel, supporting a range of immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

For those of you with high or in-ceiling speakers, the 7.2 channel AVR-X1700H can also be configured to drive a 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system. If not, however, you can take advantage of DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos Height Virtualization Technologies. These formats aim to recreate 3D audio via a 7.1, 5.1, or 2.1 speaker configuration.

Denon AVR-X1700H £399 £579 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

Created for 4K or 8K setups, Denon's AVR-X1700H brings immersive home cinema and gaming experiences to your living room at a very reasonable price point for this category. Supporting a range of inputs, 3D audio formats, and HDR codecs, the X1700H offers up a lot for less cash than many rivals.

The X1700H features six HDMI inputs and one output, with three inputs supporting 8K@60Hz and 4K@120Hz video pass-through, and also supports various HDR formats including HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG.

VRR, QFT, and ALLM are all on deck for anyone interested in a smooth next-gen gaming experience. There’s also 8K upscaling on all inputs and eARC capabilities on board to deliver uncompressed audio via a single HDMI channel. Finally, there's a phono input for those looking to listen to vinyl.

Alongside the physical connections mentioned, the X1700H can stream music from services such as Spotify and Tidal via Bluetooth. Or use Denon’s built-in HEOS technology which allows the X1700H to stream music wirelessly across other HEOS sources from anywhere in your home.

The X1700H was already an attractive product for the price, but with a new price of £399 (£180 discount) at Peter Tyson, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a feature and input-rich AVR for this little elsewhere.

