OmniMount TV wall brackets get slimmer and cheaper

By News 

VideoBasics range of slim TV wall brackets are available now for flatscreen TVs up to 70in and weighing up to 90Kg

OmniMount VideoBasics wall mount

This means the bracket can hold flat TVs just far enough from the wall to allow for good ventilation and easy connection of a standard HDMI cable around the back of the set.

Available in three sizes to fit TVs from 23in to 70in (and up to a maximum weight of 90Kg), the heavy-grade steel VFM, VFL and VFX brackets sell for £55, £65 and £80 respectively.

OmniMount says the VideoBasics mounts are easy to install using the company's own Lift 'n' Lock system, which includes sliding lateral on-wall adjustment and a locking bar for added safety.

