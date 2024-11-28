OLED TVs too expensive? One of 2024’s top Mini LED sets just got a huge Black Friday discount

Looking for a 65-inch TV to replace your aging LCD or Plasma, but not fancying remortgaging the house to get it? Then we have good news, the 65-inch of the Hisense U8N has had a massive price cut this Black Friday.

You can grab the 65-inch Hisense U8N for £1249 on Amazon right now, a massive £550 on its regular £1799 price.

Hisense U8N (65U8N): was £1,799 now £1,249 at Amazon The U8N is one of Hisense’s top end Mini LED TVs, during our checks we found it delivers wonderfully high peak brightness levels and a wealth of great gaming features making it a solid option for most people, especially at its current price.

We gave the Hisense U8N an impressive four-star rating when we reviewed it earlier this year, going so far as to describe it as “a solid performer and very enticing option.”

For the money you get a competent Mini LED TV capable of fantastic upscaling and delivering a bright, balanced picture once set up right. This, plus its excellent app support, 144Hz max refresh rate, which makes it great for PC as well as current generation console gamers.

Hence our reviewers’ conclusion:

“The U8N is a solid performer and very enticing option if you view it in isolation and only compare it to competing Mini LED sets.”

In fact, outside of some nuances around how to get the most out of it, and its inability to match the perfect blacks of OLEDs, our main issue with U8N when we reviewed it was its high price.

At launch this put the U8N in the same space as many 55-inch OLED TVs including the five-star LG C4. But with that fixed thanks to Amazon’s latest discount, the U8N is an easier recommendation this Black Friday.

Our only word of caution is make sure you invest in an audio system or soundbar with the TV as its speakers are distinctly average, and lack the low end heft and control required to do justice to a movie.

Jump over to our best soundbar deals live hub for a selection of the best discounts we’ve spotted.

