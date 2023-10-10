Now's your chance to nab a Samsung QLED TV for under £500

It's not just smaller items like headphones and Bluetooth speakers that are discounted for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days – TVs are too. Samsung's Q65C QLED TV has dropped massively, to just £499 for the 43-inch model.

And if you want to go bigger, the 50 incher is just £50 more, at £549.

Best Samsung Q65C QLED TV deal

Samsung Q65C 43-inch QLED TV was £799 now £499 at Amazon (save £300)

There's £300 off this 43-inch QLED TV with Quantum Dot visuals, a billion shades of colour and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound (OTS) that virtually tracks objects on screen and produces audio to follow. Want to go bigger? The 50-inch model is only £50 extra, at £549.

A disclaimer: We haven't tested this particular model, so can't definitively comment on its performance. But its specs are certainly impressive.

The Q65C is essentially identical to the Q60C, but available in different sizes. It's one of Samsung's cheaper QLED TVs, and features the Quantum Processor Lite 4K, which upscales visuals to 4K and optimises the sound depending on what you're watching.

OTS Lite gives you virtual 3D surround sound, and if you pair it with a Samsung soundbar, all the speakers – TV and all – work together to create a fuller, more immersive sound. However, there's no Dolby Atmos support.

The legs are adjustable to accommodate a soundbar, while the Gaming Hub brings together some of the biggest gaming services – like Xbox Game Pass and Twitch – in one place.

You're getting a lot of tech for your £500. And given Samsung's track record with QLED TVs, this one looks like a pretty safe bet.

