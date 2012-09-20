California-based watch and accessories company Nixon has boosted its headphone range with the arrival of The Stylus, a £100 model designed with a folding headband for use on the move.

Available through selected stockists and Nixon's online shop, The Stylus is available in black or black-and-white finishes, and uses what the company describes as 'powerful, low-distortion drivers for even the heaviest music.

'The speaker drivers and acoustic cavity of the Stylus have been carefully tuned to bring out the best in modern pop, hip-hop and electronic music.'

These 4.5cm drivers are housed in closed-back shells with memory-foam earcushions, and the folding headband has a 'DJ fit' for security when using the headphones on the move.

Or, as Nixon puts it, 'From planes and trains to mountain tops and secret spots our lives are always in motion and The Stylus is built to ride shotgun.'

A removable mini-coil extension cable is provided, there's an inline three-button remote control/microphone for use with iPod, iPads and iPhones, and the headphones, which weigh 175g, come complete with a protective carry-pouch.

The Stylus joins what is now an 11-strong range from Nixon, starting with the £35 Wire P (for pink) in-ears and going all the way up to the £170 RPM.

