Newer LG C1 TVs can't play 4K from Sky Q – but a fix is on the way

Can't seem to get 4K Sky Q programming on your recently bought LG C1 OLED TV? You're not alone, but the good news is that a fix is on the way.

Readers alerted What Hi-Fi? to the problem last week – something we were glad to be told about given that we've rated the LG C1 as a five-star TV at the 48-inch (LG OLED48C1) and 65-inch (LG OLED65C1) sizes.

Judging by the extensive thread on the Sky community forums, the issue seems to affect people who have bought an LG C1 TV in the last few weeks, i.e. September and October. It certainly isn't an issue for our review sample, which was manufactured much earlier in the year.

These recently manufactured models don't seem to have been shipped with support for the HDCP 2.2 copy protection standard, which Sky Q requires in order to deliver 4K. Instead, the TV falls back to the older HDCP 1.4 which is not sufficient for 4K to be enabled on the Sky Q Box.

The fear among customers was that the issue would require a hardware fix. However, LG has confirmed to What Hi-Fi? that an OTA update is all that's required in a statement that reads:

"This issue has been investigated and LG is preparing to release a software update in the coming weeks. Customers will receive a notification via their TV once the software update is available. For any further questions, please contact the LG Service Centre".

While the problem is doubtless frustrating for new LG C1 owners, it is at least good to see that nothing more complicated is required, and that LG has been typically fast to respond.

