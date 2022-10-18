New M2 iPad Pros will reportedly be unveiled today, with Google Pixel Tablet rival set for 2023

Apple could launch a new iPad Pro – complete with M2 chipset – as soon as today, reckons one analyst (via macrumours).

Yesterday, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted that "the [iPad Pro] launch should be tomorrow". As you can see below, "the launch" seems to refer to the long-rumoured 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets.

But why Apple hasn't sent out any invites? Well, that's likely because the announcement will consist of a press release, rather than a virtual event hosted by Tim Cook at the company's Apple Park HQ.

Talk of a new iPad Pro has been swirling around for months now. If the rumours are true, Apple's next flagship slate is expected to feature the same, ultra-powerful M2 chip found in the 2022 MacBook Air and 13-inch Macbook Pro.

In case it wasn’t obvious with the “days away” wording from Saturday, the launch should be tomorrow. https://t.co/moc5PU8hLkOctober 17, 2022 See more

Other additions could include MagSafe wireless charging support, minor improvements to the camera and battery life, and a new four-pin connector designed to accommodate a new range of accessories. No major design changes are expected.

We loved the iPad Pro 12.9 (2021), giving it five-stars in our review, so we're eagerly anticipating a refreshed version of this stellar tablet. We could even see Apple reveal the new Pro alongside the rumoured 10th Generation iPad (2022).

So, what time will the Apple press releases drop? Nobody knows for sure but based on previous Apple announcements, keep your eyes peeled around 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 4am AEDT.

Any new iPad Pro is likely to face stiff competition from Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet (2023), which is expected to be powered by the same Google Tensor G2 chip found in company's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.

