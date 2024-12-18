New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: stunning step-up turntables, bang-for-buck stereo amplifiers, TVs and more

Now that the lengthy Awards testing and announcing is done for another year, the path is clearer for us on What Hi-Fi? to reassess the state of play in some of our most popular categories. New products will upset the apple cart quite often – but plenty of older equipment still merits a place at the top table.

To that end, then, in this issue, we look at a couple of extremely competitive categories in hi-fi. First up, our budget stereo amplifier Group Test sees the new Rotel A8 take on established brilliance from Marantz, Cambridge Audio and Rega.

As for step-up turntables, Rega has shaken things up this year with its new Nd3 cartridge, which transforms some already superb decks; but there are others out there that also merit your attention.

As for the audio-visual side of things, we love a bargain of course; and there are fewer bigger bargains than a large-screen TV that will set you back less than £500 (considerably less in many cases). For best bang for your buck, that’s hard to beat.

Terrific turntables

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Even the most clinically minded among us must surely admit that, despite the brilliance of most digital kit out there, nothing quite compares to the feeling of sliding a vinyl record out of its sleeve, placing it on a platter and watching that needle sink gently into the groove.

A natural consequence of the fact that vinyl LP sales rose for the 16th consecutive year in 2023 is that, today, anyone in the market for a quality turntable has a wealth of options to choose from. Nowhere is that fact more evident than in the market for so-called ‘step-up’ turntables – that is, those pitched above the budget models and costing upwards of around £600. These models are typically made from higher-quality materials than the cheaper decks, benefit from a higher level of engineering, and are equipped with far better cartridges. As a result, the performance gains in this mid-range arena are substantial.

To help you make your step-up turntable choice, we have selected our five favourite products – from Pro-Ject, Rega (two), Dual and Technics – all five-star contenders and each with its own USP. Let’s go for a spin.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fantastic affordable amplifiers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While an all-in-one system keeps things neat and tidy, and wireless speakers are no doubt convenient and popular, for those of us who prefer to prioritise ultimate sound quality over lifestyle aesthetics, there is merit in keeping the amplifier separate from other elements. The stereo amplifier, after all, is the beating heart of your hi-fi system (and to be fair, can also look rather distinctive), and there are plenty of us who want to see this crucial piece of electronics placed proudly on its own feet on a rack or cabinet to do its job, and not squirrelled away in another bit of kit.

The four stereo amplifiers we’ve gathered together this issue are all five-star performers in their own right, each offering a specific sonic signature or a particular design, size or spread of connectivity to suit your system and personal preferences. All four integrated models are each brand’s entry-level offering, too, keeping the price to well under £500 for those that need to keep their budget sensible and realistic. It also means you can get a taste of what Cambridge Audio, Marantz, Rega and Rotel all have to offer as the first rung on the ladder to their extensive hi-fi repertoire.

If you’re setting up your first hi-fi system or are upgrading an old system to a new one, then one of this quartet of affordable stereo amplifiers should end up on your shortlist.

Sub £500 TVs for the budget-conscious

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sometimes it is possible to find a quality product that gives you everything you want for not very much money at all.

Nowhere is that more true than in the world of large-screen TVs. That land is largely populated by big-name products whose price tags tend to match their dimensions; but travel just a little further in and the landscape changes. Here you will discover a cluster of very capable large-screen tellies for bargain-basement prices.

The best of these screens have 4K resolution with all the available HDR (High Dynamic Range) formats as well as full smart capability for access to all the major streaming and catch-up services. You might not get the superior contrast capability and super-wide viewing angles offered by a pricier OLED screen. But actually the image quality available at this lower end of the market is, in broad terms, very watchable indeed.

In this month's What Hi-Fi?, we have picked out the three large-screen sub-£500 TVs – two 50-inchers and one 65in model – that we think are the best all-rounders currently on the market at that price.

It's Chriiiiistmaaaaasss... (again)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

As Noddy Holder tells us, Christmas is indeed here – and there are still a couple of shopping days left. Our four-page gift guide in this month's mag will help you find the perfect pressie for your music-and-movie-loving loved ones

First with reviews

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Once more, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

This month we've had some hugely anticipated products in for testing, none more so than the follow-up to the five-star, Award-winning Sonos Arc soundbar. It's been a What Hi-Fi? favourite in its category since its release in 2020, and finally the Sonos Arc Ultra is here. Will it be able to match the original Arc for sonic excellence? Find out in this month's mag!

Elsewhere, Panasonic's Z95A impressed us enough to earn the full five-stars and for our reviewers to declare it Panasonic's finest flagship TV to date. Then we turn our attention to the latest standmounters to come from lauded speaker brand KEF. The KEF Q Concerto Meta speakers see the company's entry-level Q series get the Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT) from its pricier speakers, promising the performance of the likes of the Award-winning R3 Meta for just a little over half the price.

We also deliver our verdicts on Focal's Aria Evo X No3 floorstanders, Sony's LinkBuds Fit sports-focussed in-ears, a new portable home cinema projector in the form of the BenQ GV31, the RN-8000A streaming system from Yamaha and more.

See what our review team thought of all these products in January's What Hi-Fi?

Time to dig deep

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our Temptations section of the magazine is where you'll find the highest of the high-end of hi-fi and AV products.

The star of this month's Temptations has to be the Michell Gyro SE / Cusis S turntable and cartridge package. Chances are you've seen the iconic Gyro turntable from the ’80s, and this 'Spider Edition' retains its distinctive design character, superb build and, working together with the Cusis S cartridge, fantastic sound. It's not cheap, of course, though we can but dream...

We also take a look at a pair of very distinctive looking floorstanders in the (curvy) shape of the Ultra Evolution Tower from high-end speaker brand SVS. These, our reviewers note, "exude confidence, generating scale of sound that is considerably bigger than even their sizeable cabinets suggest". Read more in January's What Hi-Fi?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2024's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the January 2025 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition