New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: Awesome hi-fi systems with Award-winning kit

Seven setups, 20 products, countless hours of listening joy – in the February issue of What Hi-Fi?, we'll guide you to your dream system.

When it comes to putting together your perfect hi-fi system we know that the choices can be bewildering and the task itself daunting.

To help you realise your dream system, in this month's magazine we’ve put together seven systems designed to suit a variety of listening preferences, lifestyles and budgets, ranging from a simple but excellent smartphone-based portable combo at just over £1600 to a hi-fi purist’s dream at around a cool 10 grand.

Whatever your needs and budget, there’s sure to be something here to guide you to your perfect system. All of the products we’ve included have our guaranteed seal of approval – there are more What Hi-Fi? Award winners and five-star rated products here than you can shake a stick at.

Of course, that's not all. There's plenty of hi-fi action as usual, and as ever there are reviews of the latest kit in our First Tests section, while a pair of gorgeous standmounters offering real bass punch and a heavweight amplifier that majors on muscle and clarity feature in our regular Temptations slot.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

Sweet hi-fi harmony

(Image credit: Future)

So, you're looking to assemble your dream hi-fi system, but where do you start?

We find it pays to take some cues from the music itself. Your favourite tunes (the reason you need a hi-fi system) have themselves been carefully thought-out in terms of arrangement and orchestration. All of the discrete instruments involved work together in literal harmony, with the talents of each musician and the sweet music they create individually woven together in a wonderful and cohesive whole. So you’ll want to do justice to that creative process with a carefully curated series of components.

And that's where we come in. In this month's What Hi-Fi? we suggest seven setups featuring a total of 20 of our favourite hi-fi products that will work together to provide you countless hours of listening pleasure.

Pick up a copy of February's What Hi-Fi?, and check out our suggested hi-fi systems – featuring Award-winning kit and catering to all budgets, there's bound to be something here to inspire you to your perfect set-up.

The best tablets for movies and music

(Image credit: Future)

In this month's What Hi-Fi? we round up the best tablets for movies and music. From the wallet-friendly Amazon Fire HD to the latest Samsung Galaxy tab and top-specced Apple iPad, we'll guide you to your best portable entertainment option. If it's home cinema you're after, we've also got you covered. This issue we also run down our favourite 5.1 speaker packages that will bring your movies to life.

First with reviews

(Image credit: Future)

As ever in our First Tests section you’ll find reviews of all the latest hi-fi and AV kit. In February's What Hi-Fi?, Technics enter a competitive space with a pair of premium true wireless earbuds and we take a look at Bose's first Dolby Atmos soundbar. We also feature a 50-inch Samsung TV that's well-specced for gaming, a super-small DAC/headphone amp from iFi, pro over-ear headphones from Beyerdynamic and wireless on-ears from Sennheiser. We also check out not one but two pairs of standmounters from JBL this month: one deliciously retro-styled and the other a pricier, high-octane experience.

How do these latest products measure up against the best kit around? Find out in the February issue of What Hi-Fi?.

QD-OLED TV: Everything you need to know

(Image credit: Future)

As televisions become ever smarter and brighter, it's easy to get lost in the fog of TV-panel jargon and slightly confusing acronyms. Samsung's QD-OLED is a hybrid of OLED and Quantum Dot tech, and it's potentially game-changing. We explain it all in this month's What Hi-Fi?...

If you've got expensive tastes...

(Image credit: Future)

Our regular Temptations pages are where you'll find the cream of the crop when it comes to premium hi-fi and AV products. Can we tempt you to part with the requisite notes for this high-end kit? We'll see! This month we feature a pair of gorgeous speakers from Dynaudio offering real bass punch, the Confidence 20, and a heavyweight amplifier that delivers muscle and clarity in spades in the form of the Musical Fidelity M8xi.

Also, check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a speaker package, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the February 2022 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition