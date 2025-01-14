Naim fans, you can now save £900 on the special Nait 50 anniversary amplifier

You now have the opportunity to own a piece of Naim's hi-fi history at a reduced price. The British brand launched the Nait 50 stereo amplifier in mid-2023 as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, and right now it can be bought for considerably less than its £2699 launch price.

Providing you sign up to Sevenoaks' free rewards scheme, you can pick up the modern-retro, half-width amp – a love letter to Naim's iconic Nait 1 model from 1983 – for £1799 at Sevenoaks, which is a £900 saving on the original price.

Don't mind a 'Nearly New' (an ex-display or customer return) model? Peter Tyson is selling just one Nait 50 at an even lower price – £1529.10.

We haven't fully reviewed this charming-looking little amplifier, of which only 1,973 have been made (the figure being a nod to the company's founding year), though our comprehensive Nait 50 hands-on review was highly favourable.

Indeed, while our reviews team didn't go twelve rounds with the amplifier – we rarely call in limited-edition products for full review testing due to their often finite availability – it did spend weeks with the Nait 50 in our test rooms and called it "incredibly fun... there’s ample detail and clarity, with bags of punch".

"During listening, our technical editor Ketan Bharadia kept referring it to as having a “puppy dog-like” character – it’s zippy, energetic and inherently likeable," it reads. In some ways, it was even preferable to Naim's multi-award-winning XS 3 amp, as the hands-on review explains.

The 25-watt-per-channel Class A/B amp was designed to capture the spirit of the original, iconic Nait 1 integrated – and Naim certainly achieved that goal – but make no mistake, its engineering is modern, with the power amplifier design based on the latest incarnation of the excellent 2023-released NAP 250, and the headphone amplifier and phono stage sections all-new too. You've probably guessed by this point that this is an analogue-only model; joining the phono inputs are line-levels with DIN (not your typical RCA) connectors, a 6.3mm headphone socket and speaker terminals. That's it.

So sure, this is an amplifier for a certain customer – one who appreciates Naim's modern reworking of a classic design, will get on with direct, energetic sonic personalities, and can make do with analogue connectivity. If that's you and the outlay is within reach, the Naim Nait 50 could well be your most special hi-fi buy of 2025.

