NAD's M10 V3 streaming amplifier features new DAC, turntable inputs and advanced Dirac Live optimisation

NAD has furnished its M10 streaming amplifier with a host of improvements, invoking the launch of a third-generation model. The original Masters M10 came out in 2019 (and received a respectable four stars), an M10 V2 iteration followed two years later, and now the NAD M10 V3 packs in even more features than before.

The M10 V3 remains a just-add-speakers streaming amplifier at its heart, combining the extensive BluOS streaming platform with NAD's own HybridDigital amplification, which is based on Hypex's nCore technology and delivers 100 watts of continuous power into eight and four ohms (with a peak of 160 watts into eight ohms).

Key updates include new DAC technology, the addition of a moving magnet phono input, improved audio performance, and support for Dirac Live Bass Control Ready for fine-tuning a home cinema system with multiple subwoofers.

(Image credit: NAD)

The new M10 V3 features an ESS Sabre ES9039 DAC chip that promises to deliver "incredible dynamic range and ultra-low distortion," says NAD. Alongside the RCA line-level, coaxial and optical inputs is a new dedicated MM phono input with RIAA equalisation, so you can now plug in your favourite turntable regardless of whether it has a built-in phono stage of its own. HDMI eARC also returns for connecting your TV, while a USB type-A port is available for plugging in media drives.

With BluOS, you can stream up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res music files over your network, from locally stored network drives or your computer. Popular streaming services and protocols such as Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Qobuz and internet radio are all supported, as is full MQA decoding and rendering. The M10 V3 also features Apple AirPlay 2 and two-way aptX HD Bluetooth and is Roon Ready.

You can connect any BluOS-supporting speakers and audio system to the NAD M10 V3 for a multi-room audio experience, and you can even connect a second unit or a pair of wireless rear speakers to create a 4.2-channel surround sound system.

The latest-gen M10 is equipped with Dirac's Live Room Correction to measure your room acoustics and optimise the amplifier's sound accordingly. For users with multiple subwoofers in their setup, the new Live Bass Control software upgrade applies optimisation to the sub outputs to "deliver a smooth and seamless response between the subwoofers and main speakers". The unit comes supplied with the new BC1 IR remote control for selecting different saved Dirac profiles.

NAD product manager Cas Oostvogel says: “With Dirac Live Bass Control available on the NAD M10 V3, we’ve seamlessly integrated Dirac’s advanced bass management algorithms to ensure optimized performance and the most precise and immersive low-frequency experience. Our partnership with Dirac exemplifies our commitment to elevating audio quality, providing listeners with unparalleled sound clarity and depth for stereo and home theatre.”

(Image credit: NAD)

Like its predecessor, the M10 V3 streaming amplifier features a compact footprint, full-colour touchscreen display and a brushed aluminium chassis with Gorilla Glass top and front panels.

The NAD M10 V3 will cost £1999 / $2499 / €2499 when it goes on sale in late autumn. When we tested the original NAD Masters M10, its launch price was £2199 / $2749, the same price as the V2 model. That the new M10 V3 is cheaper than both models preceding it is a welcome surprise.

Visitors to the CEDIA Expo 2024 in Denver, Colorado in early September can enjoy the first previews of the latest M10.

