Motorola was rumoured to be bringing a new smartphone to MWC 2016, but so far that hasn’t come to light. Instead the company has launched a new range of connected accessories under a VerveLife branding.

The VerveOnes (pictured top) are completely wireless in-ear headphones with a claimed 12-hour battery life on a single charge and a supplied case which doubles up as a charging cradle. They have built-in dual microphones for hands-free calls and connect to an accompanying iOS and Android app. The VerveOnes+ take all those features and add IP57 waterproof and sweatproof technology, extra ear tips and a sport carry case.

The earphones follow in the footsteps of the Onkyo W800BT headphones, which were launched at IFA last year and were claimed to be the world's first truly wireless headphones.

The VerveLoop are also wireless in-ear headphones, but have a connecting wire between the two earbuds. They have a claimed six-hour battery life and IPX4 water and sweat resistance.

A VerveLoop+ model has an IPX7 waterproof rating and a 12-hour battery life. Both offer a 12-hour battery life, have built-in microphones for calls and three-button volume controls.

Finally, the VerveRider in-ear headphones sport a neckband design. The standard model isn’t waterproof but the VerveRider+ is.

Further details of the headphones have yet to be announced, but we’ll update this page as soon as we know more.

