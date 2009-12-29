There are big savings on LG, Sharp and Toshiba TVs. The Toshiba 32AV615 LCD TV is now £279.95 (save £70), and the Toshiba Regza 32LV665 Full HD model is down £120 to £329.95.

LG TV offers include the LG 37LH2000, reduced £60 to £369.95, and you can save £200 on the Full HD LG 47LH3000, now selling at £599.95.

Or for those who want a small screen, there's a Sharp LC19SH7EBK for £139.95 (saving £60).

Want an all-in-one soundbar? Then the Sharp HTSB200 is just £79.95.

For full 5.1 surround sound, Richer is selling the Award-winning STR-DH800 AV receiver for £249.95.

And if music is your thing, there's a Cambridge Audio hi-fi separates system – Azur 340A amp + Azur 340C CD player + S30 speakers + iD10 iPod dock – for £349.95 (save £135).

Click here to discover more offers in the Richer Sounds sale.

