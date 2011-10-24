It's the firm's first true Digital Signal Processing (DSP) subwoofer, with a powerful 12in driver. The DSP technology monitors signal, volume level and temperature to provide advanced bass and thermal protection, so the sub can be played louder and longer, Meridian claims.

Using Meridian's proprietary SpeakerLink system, the DSW can easily be integrated into any Meridian system, including Meridian Surround Controllers and the Audio Core 200.

SpeakerLink also means the DSW can be configured from an attached Surround Controller or Audio Core 200.

Available this month, the Meridian DSW digital active subwoofer costs £3000.

