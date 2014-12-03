The MHP1000 over-ear headphones have been designed to reproduce the "legendary McIntosh sound" and feature a custom-designed driver which claims to complement existing McIntosh headphone amplifiers.

The drivers in question feature a 40mm, three-layer compound diaphragm with a "viscoelastic centre layer".

McIntosh says the headphones deliver "a smooth yet transparent, full-bodied, non-fatiguing" sound, with the soft leather ear pads and headband shelping to to fulfil that "non-fatiguing" promise.

A closed-back design should also ensure external noise is kept to a minimum.

The McIntosh MHP1000 headphones come supplied with two detachable cables: a 1m with a 3.5mm connector and a 3m with 6.3mm connector. Both cables benefit from custom-designed gold-plated connectors and shielding.

The McIntosh MHP1000 headphones are available now for, wait for it, £1995.

