Marmalade dropper! Sony's Award-winning cheap earbuds have their price slashed – again

Sony's latest budget buds have had their price slashed for the second time for Black Friday, dropping to their lowest ever price. Two weeks ago, the Award-winning WF-C510 dropped £10 to £45, and now they've dropped again to just £39 at Amazon. That's 27 per cent off what was already a very affordable pair of wireless earbuds.

The Sony WF-C510 are 2024 Award-winning wireless earbuds, gunning for value and sound-per-pound performance above almost all other considerations. That makes them a very attractive proposition at full price, and with this discount, they're nigh-on unbeatable.

Best Sony WF-C510 Black Friday deal

Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £39 at amazon.co.uk This deal is big news, as the Sony WF-C510 were already quite cheap to begin with. A few pounds here and there have dropped off the Award-winning buds since they launched a few months ago, but this is by far the best deal you're going to find, taking £15 off an already super-affordable set of in-ears and making for a whopping 27 per cent discount. What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Read our Sony WF-C510 review Deal also at John Lewis

If you thought that the five-star Sony WF-C500 couldn't be improved upon, think again. The C500 were our favourite wireless earbuds for a good while, scooping multiple Awards in the process, and while they're still a great set of buds at an excellent price, the latest iteration of Sony's budget line has gone all-out on affordability and sound-per-pound value.

No, the newer WF-C510 aren't that nice to look at or to hold, with a relatively cheap and inoffensive finish that doesn't live up to their predecessors. They're lightweight and plasticky, but that should come as a welcome surprise rather than a fly in the ointment.

Why? Because it means that Sony has spent all of its time and money on making the WF-C510 the best budget buds that they can be. They offer a total of 22 hours of battery life with the case included, as well as Bluetooth Multipoint, Ambient Sound Control (a bit like a sort of passive noise cancelling), on-ear button controls and even access to a five-band equaliser via the Sony Headphones App. That's not bad for a pair of buds at this price.

Sonically, the C510 are a departure from the C500. They're richer and more full-bodied than their predecessors, making the outgoing buds seem a little lean and small-scale by comparisons. The quality is all still there though, with impressive detail, clarity and more refinement than you're going to hear from any set of rivals at this level. They do trade off a little dynamic dexterity and agility, but the weight and scale they bring to your music will certainly have its appeal.

And at £16 off? Yes please.

