Marantz's versatile, powerful streaming amplifier boasts ample hi-fi heritage at a reasonable price

Marantz is expanding its range of streaming amplifiers. The Model 60n is a more affordable follow-up to the Marantz Model 40n, an attractive, just-add-speakers system with a spacious, clear presentation and lovely build. Had it been a little more engaging and insightful, a five-star haul would have been a formality. Marantz will be hoping that its latest model's credentials will earn it full marks from us in a field that recently has seen a small explosion of similar, rival units.

Marantz's compact Model 60n streaming amplifier aims for "outstanding performance with exceptional flexibility and cutting-edge technology". With 60W per channel of Class A/B amplification and a built-in ESS Sabre DAC, the Model 60n promises exceptionally low distortion and plenty of power for a sound that supposedly blends warmth and resolution with ample dynamism and effortless musicality.

Like many of its familial siblings, the Model 60n is equipped with the HEOS streaming platform, granting access to a raft of handy wireless streaming features. Alongside multi-room and Bluetooth, there's support for AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect. The new streaming amp can handle high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD5.6MHz files, with a promised update elevating that support to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD11.2MHz.

(Image credit: Marantz)

In terms of physical connections, you are treated to a trio of stereo RCA inputs, one optical input, a USB type-A port and a moving-magnet phono input for hooking up a turntable; HDMI eARC lets you connect your TV to the new unit.

There have been plenty of streaming amplifiers hitting the market recently, including Marantz's own Model 1, the Nad M10 V3 and the four-star Roksan Atessa. Marantz certainly has the pedigree, but will that be enough to see the Model 60n emerge triumphant as a class-leading example of a just-add-speakers system?

The Marantz Model 60n is available now in either a black or silver-gold finish, priced at £1300 / $1500 / €1500.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Marantz Model M1 could be the hi-fi streaming amplifier I've been waiting for

Read our Marantz Model 40n review

Buying a music streamer? Avoid these 10 easy mistakes