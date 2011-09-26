Only 22% of Britons think 3D films improve the experience of going to the cinema.

Almost half (47%) thought 3D made no difference, or even made it worse, according to the latest YouGov poll. And 41% think 3D is just a gimmick.

When asked whether they would be more likely to see a film in 3D or 2D, if it was being shown in both formats at the same time for the same price, under half (47%) said they would chose to see the film in 3D.

In most cinemas it costs more to watch a film in 3D than 2D, but the YouGov poll shows that more than a third of people would choose to see a film in 2D, even if it was the same price to see it in 3D.

And nearly half of those polled (49%) agreed with the statement that "the hype about 3D films is a phase that will pass".

