The US broadcaster joins rivals CBC, ABC and NBC in refusing to let full shows air on Google's new platform, where users can view the web and video on their home TVs.

Apparently the networks are concerned about falling advertising revenues, with online ads being less lucrative than TV commercials.

Google TV was launched at the end of October in the US and is available on some Sony TVs and through a Logitech set-top box.

Last month Google TV announced it had joined forces with HBO, Turner Broadcasting, Amazon and Netflix, all of whom have agreed to provide content for the web-based service.

To help you find out more there's now a dedicated Google TV website that explains how the service works and what you can expect to find.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook