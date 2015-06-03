The D-06u not only handles CD and SACD playback through its proprietary LxDTM transport, it also features a range of digital inputs, including asynchronous USB.

The player uses a high-grade Burr-Brown DAC which supports high-res PCM bitrates up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD streams up to 5.64MHz.

The player comes with dedicated 'Luxman Audio Player' software for PC/Mac, which allows playback of various file formats including FLAC, ALAC, WAV, AIFF and MP3.

The C-700u stereo preamp uses Luxman's fourth-generation ODNF (Only Distortion Negative Feedback) amp circuit, designed to reduce distortion, while it also uses trickle down technology from the company's flagship C-900u preamp.

There's bass and tone adjustment, together with a 'loudness' setting for low-level listening and a 'line straight' button, which bypasses the tone controls. Connectivity includes seven line-level inputs and four outputs.

The matching M-700u power amp fires out 120W per channel and features a customised power transformer for improved efficiency. It's also equipped with illuminated VU meters for extra retro appeal. Connections include heavy-duty speaker terminals, single-ended RCA sockets and and balanced XLR inputs.

