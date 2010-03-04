The Harmony 600 and Harmony 650 weigh-in at a super-affordable £50 and £70 respectively, and can each control up to five AV devices.

Using Logitech's simple computer-based set-up, the remotes have an exhaustive list of compatible products and as our Awards have shown over the years, we tend to like what they do.

The remotes use the 'activity' button control system, allowing for one-button control of your entire system (as long as there are no more than five devices, that is).

While the 600 settles for a monochrome backlit display, the 650 has a colour screen for your TV channel icons and equipment commands.

Due out this month, the remotes will join the Harmony 700, Harmony One and more expensive Harmony 1100 remote, amongst others, in Logitech's Harmony range.

